The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and CGIAR, have renewed their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), to strengthen food and nutrition security in Zambia as the country grapples with a widespread El Niño induced drought and the climate crisis.

The partnership implemented under CGIAR Research Initiative on Climate Resilience (ClimBeR) will focus on four key areas: climate services such as co-developments and improvements to Zambia’s e-Extension system, index insurance, early warning and anticipatory action, and climate security.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with CGIAR at the regional level to strengthen food and nutrition security at a time when Zambia is devastated by prolonged drought,” said Cissy Byenkya, WFP Country Director in Zambia. “Through this partnership, we hope to strengthen the climate resilience of smallholder farmers, help them to better cope with climate extremes and limit crop losses and support food and nutrition security.”

In March 2024, Zambia declared a state of emergency due to the El Niño induced drought, with 84 out of 116 districts and more than one million farming families affected, plunging the country into food and nutrition insecurity.

“The Climate Resilience Initiative demonstrates CGIAR’s commitment to the people of Zambia in supporting the implementation of its National Adaptation Plan and Vision 2030,” said Dr. Ana Maria Loboguerrero, CGIAR Research Initiative on Climate Resilience Lead. “We are proud to work together with WFP to build climate resilience locally; partnerships such as this reflect our commitment to co-create a sustainable and resilient future in Zambia through a combination of digital innovations, capacity strengthening mechanisms, and access to accurate and timely climate information for more informed decision making.”

The collaboration between WFP and the CGIAR Initiative on Climate Resilience shows the benefits of humanitarian organisations and agri-food research centres working together to address current and future food system challenges.