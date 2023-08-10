Ethiopian Airlines’ Regional Director for the USA, Samson Arega, has been warmly congratulated by the President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://www.CanadaAfrica.ca) - following the awarding of an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors-Florida, as reported in the African Times USA (https://apo-opa.info/3OP6AJc).

‘During his tenure in Canada heading Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Arega’s leadership was tremendous, deepening ties between Canada and African markets through aviation,’’ says Chamber President Garreth Bloor – making reference to Samson Arega’s keynote address (https://apo-opa.info/3QynxsU) to the Chamber’s three-day conference, prior to his move to US operations.

Bloor says the Chamber is pleased to increase its US presence, including, with an upcoming forum (https://apo-opa.info/3YvC3Dz) in Washington, DC next year and looks forward to welcoming Ethiopian Airlines.

‘’Home to numerous accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Canada, the US capital is also home to major global institutions and joint US-Canada partnerships with African countries.’’

‘’Supporters like Ethiopian Airlines, under the leadership of Samson Arega, ensure we can keep doing what we do as an organization: accelerating trade and investment through world-class networking and information-sharing events’’.

Samson Arega says he is ‘’humbled by multiple recognitions recently’’ and thanked The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business for its exceptional work.

‘’It’s an honor to be awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree from TIUA School of Business in Florida, which recognizes individuals in Entrepreneurship&Business Administration,’’ he told followers on Twitter, adding that for ‘’the US Presidential lifetime achievement award, the investiture took place recently at the Georgia State Capitol House of Representatives, where I was also admitted as an honorary citizen of the State of Georgia by the Secretary of State of Georgia.

The award was presented at a grand event by the Georgia House Representative Dewey McClain of the 100th District. My heartfelt appreciation and thanks go to Chancellor Mohair, President of the University, and representative Dewey McClain of the 100th District, he added in a recent public message.’’