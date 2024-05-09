The Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distributing Companies (ABEGÀS) will bring a delegation of Brazilian companies to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference this year – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda.

During a working visit to Angola this week, the organization participated in a meeting hosted by the Angola-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, where the parties highlighted opportunities for collaboration between the two countries. AOG 2024 event producer Energy Capital&Power also took part in the discussion.

The meeting called attention to strategic areas of cooperation such as the expansion of the natural gas sector in Angola. ABEGÀS President Luiz Gavazza underscored Brazil’s expertise in this field, emphasizing that the country’s 150-year experience of piped gas usage can support the development of Angola’s gas industry.

Additionally, the parties discussed key regulatory and fiscal indicators that stand to strengthen investment in the natural gas market. Strategies for bolstering the domestic uptake of gas across various sectors of the economy – specifically, agriculture, industry and urban mobility – were also explored.

The meeting formed part of a working visit by ABEGÀS to Angola, with the organization meeting with Angola’s national concessionaire, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; and the Brazilian Embassy in Angola.

The Angola-Brazil Chamber of Commerce is a partner of the AOG 2024 conference. The collaboration serves to promote investment by Brazilian companies in Angola’s oil and gas sector, with the chamber facilitating bilateral knowledge, trade and investment.

About Angola Oil&Gas (AOG):

