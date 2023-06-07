In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that the Libyan parties would formally sign - and as quickly as possible - the electoral laws, as an important step towards ending the crisis and creating a democratic environment for holding presidential and legislative elections in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for security, peace, stability and development, and the preservation of the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and stopping interference in its internal affairs.

The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes the diplomatic efforts of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco in reaching important agreements between members of the joint committee mandated by the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State (6 + 6) regarding the preparation of laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year, after about two weeks of meetings in the Moroccan city of Bouznika.

