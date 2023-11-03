The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Timothy Musa Kabba has assured Morocco’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia His Excellency S.E.M Isam Taib that his country remains committed to upholding strong diplomatic bilateral ties with Morocco.

During the courtesy call on the Minister, Ambassador Taib said that Sierra Leone and the Kingdom of Morocco continue to enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation, and the signing of the 3rd Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries in Dakhla shows their commitment to strengthen the existing bilateral ties.

Ambassador Taib reiterated Morocco’s commitment to the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in the areas of education, agriculture, tourism, mining, and to see how Moroccan SMEs can invest in the country.

He informed the Minister that Morocco has already secured a building for the hosting of an embassy in Freetown which will start operating soon.

He assured the minister that Morocco stands ready to support Sierra Leone in the United Nations Security Council in the area of experts since they have previously served in the Council.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Musa Timothy Kabba thanked the Kingdom of Morocco for being a strong and reliable ally to Sierra Leone for years.

The Minister commended Morocco’s commitment to support Sierra Leone in the UN Security Council as that will not only strengthen the country’s participation but also provide a strong representation of the African continent.

On the Joint Commission for Cooperation, the minister said that it has received the highest consideration from the Government of Sierra Leone as the Cabinet has already approved its provisions and it is currently in Parliament for ratification.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that they look forward to the earliest implementation of the provisions in the JCC which also resonate with the Big Five agenda of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio especially the ‘Feed Sierra Leone’ where Moroccan experts are needed to boost the agriculture sector.

He said that Sierra Leone has established a Foreign Service Academy for diplomatic training and that he looks forward to the support of Morocco in building the capacity of the Academy.

On the opening of an embassy in Freetown, the Minister expressed his appreciation and hope to receive the Charge’ D Affairs as he also looking forward to the support of the Moroccan government for the reinvigoration of the Mano River Union.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mrs. Francess P. Algali, the Director-General and Ambassador at Large of the Ministry Dr. Victoria M. Sulimani, and the Acting Director of the Africa Directorate, Mr. Steven Levey.