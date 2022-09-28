APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a content partnership with one of Ghana’s biggest media companies, EIB Network, boosting visibility for its clients, and bringing quality African stories to new audiences across Ghana and beyond.

All text, images, videos and soundbites distributed by APO Group will now appear on EIB Network’s online platforms: www.StarrFM.com.gh, www.Ghonetv.com, https://KasapaFMonline.com and https://MyUltimateFM.com.

The Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network is one of Ghana’s largest media groups, incorporating radio stations Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Ultimate Radio, Agoo FM, Abusua FM and Empire FM, and free-to-air television channels GH One TV and Agoo TV in the Akan language, as well as the national broadcaster GH One TV in English.

EIB Network is led by two of the most prominent Ghanaians in the media industry. It was founded by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, best known for his position in the Mills government (NDC) as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Ghana, from 2009 to 2013. EIB Network’s CEO is Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi - or 'Bola Ray', as he is better known - the celebrated Ghanaian radio presenter and entrepreneur.

As the largest Primary Information Provider in Africa, APO Group distributes content from some of the most prominent multinational companies, public institutions and sports organizations operating on the continent.

This feed of high-quality news content is provided to EIB Network free of charge, bringing dozens of quality news stories each day to its online platforms in all media formats (text, image, video and soundbite).

The agreement with EIB Network is one of several content partnerships APO Group has finalized in the last few months. Others include: Zimpapers, Zimbabwe’s premier news publisher; Forbes África Lusófona, the Portuguese language service of the internationally-renowned business and finance organization Forbes; and PR Wire India, a leading Indian PR platform.

Content distributed by APO Group is also guaranteed to post on more than 320 African news websites, and international platforms like Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

With these world-class partnerships, APO Group brings unparalleled value, reach and visibility for its clients both in Africa and beyond.

“This partnership with APO Group is fantastic for the development of our online platforms as it brings us a feed of high-quality content - in every format - from some of the most prominent organizations operating in Africa,” said Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network.

“EIB Network is another valuable addition to our list of content partners across Africa and beyond,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “EIB Network’s online platforms will provide our clients with great visibility in Ghana, and ensure they reach an even wider audience.”

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com