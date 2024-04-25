APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is excited to announce a new content partnership with The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (https://FootballFoundation.Africa). This collaboration will see all APO Group's sports content – text, images, video, and audio – distributed in English on the FFA's platform, extending the reach of African news and stories in the Football sector.

The Football Foundation for Africa is an international social enterprise that seeks to drive investment in grassroots development in Africa, with the goal of creating job opportunities. The organisation also aims to protect the foundations of African football, namely youth, talent and passion, through the promotion of better governance of the beautiful game at all levels.

This partnership represents another significant step forward in APO Group's commitment to enhancing the dissemination of news and information across the African continent.

"We are delighted to partner with the FFA, a respected player in the Football landscape in Africa," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. " This partnership allows us to reach a bigger audience and ensures that quality Football news content is readily available to those seeking valuable insights about the sport sector in Africa."

"We believe that this collaboration will greatly benefit our community, as it provides access to a daily wealth of sports news from diverse sources across the continent," stated Brian Wesaala, Founder and CEO of The Football Foundation For Africa. "Together with APO Group, we are committed to fostering a deeper understanding of the football sector in Africa and its contributions to the global stage."

In addition to its presence on the FFA’s website, the content distributed by APO Group is guaranteed to be featured on more than 350 African news websites and international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, CNBC Africa, Thomson Reuters and Factiva.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://APO-opa.com

About the Football Foundation for Africa:

Born from a memorial tournament honoring the life of a talented footballer (Friend of the Founder Brian Wesaala), the FFA tackles unemployment challenges faced by African footballers and youths at large.

Established in 2018, the organization goes beyond the pitch, providing education and resources to improve players' employability and career prospects. They also champion attracting investment into African football, aiming to grow the sport's economic and social impact and benefit local economies.

Headquarters: Applewood Adams, Ngong Road, Nairobi, Kenya

For more information, please visit the website: https://FootballFoundation.Africa