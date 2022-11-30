Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas (MIREMPET) launched its Special Report on the Oil Sector during the opening ceremony of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference&Exhibition (http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) on Tuesday.

Serving as an initiative of MIREMPET based on the Presidential Decree establishing the Inter-Ministerial Commission for the Readjustment of the Oil Sector (CIAROSP), the publication offers an in-depth analysis of the impacts of Angola’s prolific energy sector reforms to date, as well as future targets for growth through 2030.

Since last June, Angola has risen to become Africa’s largest crude oil producer, owing in part to comprehensive policy reforms initiated in 2018, beginning with the Regeneration Program of national oil company Sonangol and establishment of the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) as independent concessionaire. The 90-page, dual-language publication highlights the importance of a competitive regulatory framework and stable operating environment in establishing Angola as a top investment destination.

“This report reflects not only the work of the sector, but also records a living witness of each of the stakeholders and covers the work since the establishment of the ANPG, the operationalization of the Regulatory Institute of Petroleum Derivatives (IRDP), the restructuring of Sonangol, and the work and support from the oil companies of Angola. We would like to emphasize their support and work,” stated Kátia Epalanga, Executive Director of the Office of MIREMPET.

The special report is the first publication of its kind, uniting public and private sector insights into the past achievements and future outlook of Angola’s energy sector, including its role in the energy transition, oil and gas growth prospects and latest developments in local content. The publication features exclusive data on Angola’s exploration and production, gas and renewables, refining and petrochemicals, and distribution and commercialization activities, along with interviews from MIREMPET, Sonangol, ANPG, IRDP,TotalEnergies, Azule Energy, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Angola LNG and Somoil.

The publication will be available for limited distribution at the AOG 2022 Conference&Exhibition and is printed in both English and Portuguese. The Special Report on the Petroleum Sector was produced by Energy Capital&Power, in partnership with MIREMPET.