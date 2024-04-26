The President of the African Development Bank Group Dr. Akinwumi Adesina (www.AfDB.org) has appointed career diplomat Ambassador Jalel Trabelsi as his Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Region.

Ambassador Trabelsi brings to the role over 30 years of experience as a highly accomplished and distinguished diplomat.

As Special Envoy for MENA and the Gulf Region, Ambassador Trabelsi will help to foster diplomatic and strategic engagements within the MENA and Gulf Region, focusing on the Bank’s strategic priorities, strengthening partnerships and mobilizing public and private sector resources at scale to deliver transformational projects in Africa.

A Tunisian citizen, Ambassador Trabelsi’s diplomatic career is marked by significant roles and contributions. He served as Minister Plenipotentiary for African Affairs, and was the Ambassador of Tunisia to Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone, and the Economic Community of West Africa (Ecowas). He also served as the Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors and in other roles as an Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of the National Commission for Tunisia’s candidacy to the Presidency of the African Development Bank.

He is also a specialist in international law and taught Diplomatic International Law at university level.

Ambassador Trabelsi holds an Advanced Master in Maritime and Aviation Law from Belgium’s Université Libre de Bruxelles, where he undertook his undergraduate degree in political science and international relations and passed with the highest honors. He also holds a Master’s degree in political science from the University of Tunis. He is multilingual with fluency in English, French, and Arabic.

Commenting on his appointment, Ambassador Trabelsi said: “I am extremely honoured to be appointed by Dr. Adesina to this role. As an African, I am motivated to continue to serve our continent and to contribute to the African Development Bank’s transformational work under the visionary leadership of Dr. Adesina. I will work to ensure the Bank maintains and further strengthens its excellent and fruitful cooperation and partnership with Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Region.”

Dr. Adesina said: “I am delighted to have Ambassador Trabelsi as my Special Envoy for a region that holds a lot of promise for the Bank’s and Africa’s economic transformation. He has a strong track record and expertise in international relations and cooperation as well as international negotiation. He brings extensive knowledge in African, Arab, and European affairs and a deep understanding of the activities of the Bank, as well as other regional and international financial banking institutions.”

Media Contact:

Communication and External Relations Department

media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 34 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org