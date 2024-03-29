The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), on 28 March 2024, announces the conclusion of a negotiated settlement agreement with China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited, thus putting an end to sanctions proceedings for a fraudulent practice against China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited. Pursuant to the negotiated settlement agreement, China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited, registered in China, will be debarred for a period of 12 months, effective 28 March 2024.

An investigation conducted by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group, established that China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited engaged in a fraudulent practice when it failed to disclose the use of a commission agent while submitting a bid in the context of a tender for the procurement of civil works for upgrading of Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu to bituminous standard, a component of the Road Sector Support Project in Uganda.

The Road Sector Support Project is aimed at improving road access to socio-economic activities and quality of transport services levels in south-western and eastern parts of Uganda by upgrading the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu and Bumbobi-Lwakhakha roads from gravel to bitumen standard thereby contributing to improved standard of living of the beneficiaries; supporting the tourism industry; and promoting regional integration and cross border trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

During the debarment period, China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited and specified affiliates will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities.

China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited will be required to cooperate with the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption and with law enforcement agencies and regulatory authorities of African Development Bank Member Countries in their investigative functions. At the expiry of the debarment period, China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

Contact Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Whistleblowing: whistleblowing@afdb.org

Secured email address: investigations@iacd-afdb.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and send to:

African Development Bank

Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC)

Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan (CCIA)

Avenue Jean-Paul II

01 BP 1387

Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire

African Development Bank​ Media Contact:

Amba Mpoke-Bigg

Communication and External Relations Department

African Development Bank

Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Technical Contact:

Chimene Clarisse Comoe

Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC)

Email : c.comoe@afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://apo-opa.co/3IWlkCr

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org