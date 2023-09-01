The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), on 29 August 2023, announced the 15-month debarment of Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and Mr. Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam, with effect from 21 August 2023. Beza Consulting Engineers PLC is a consulting firm registered under the laws of Ethiopia. Mr. Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam is the Chairperson of the Board and General Manager of Beza Consulting Engineers PLC.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and Mr. Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the provision of consultancy services for the Kapoeta-Boma-Raad Road Project, a component of the Transport Facilitation and Road Upgrading Studies of the Kampala-Juba-Addis Ababa-Djibouti Corridor Program.

The Kapoeta-Boma-Raad Road project was aimed at developing infrastructure connecting Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti, among others.

During the debarment period, Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and its affiliates and Mr. Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Beza Consulting Engineers PLC will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Mr. Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities upon completion of accredited business ethics and integrity training consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

