Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Zakaria Dosso, Managing Director of Africa Energy Investment Corporation (AEICORP) will participate at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3E9mok1) as a speaker. His participation demonstrates AEICORP’s commitment to financial development of energy projects in West Africa.

During the upcoming MSGBC 2023 event, Dosso will lead discussions on financing Africa's energy future. Dosso will highlight sectors with high growth potential in the regional energy market and emphasize the role of development finance institutions like AEICORP in accelerating hydrocarbon-directed financing. As a bridge between private lenders and target sectors, AEICORP has played a crucial role in maximizing upstream activities and deploying the necessary infrastructure for energy resource monetization across Africa. AEICORP is committed to scaling up energy security, driving economic growth, and promoting an inclusive energy transition.

Dosso, a skilled accountant and engineer, has been instrumental in the growth of Africa's oil and gas business. His previous roles include Deputy Finance Accounting Manager at the Ivorian oil and gas business GESTOCI and Executive Director at the APPO Fund from August 2015 to January 2019. Following his appointment as Managing Director of AEICORP, Dosso brings a wealth of expertise in financing to the table. His involvement will not only provide valuable insights into the current investment climate in West Africa but also facilitate connections between private sector stakeholders and projects in the MSGBC region.

"Dosso's participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 is a proof of the region's status as an emerging energy hub," says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director, adding, "With First Gas expected in Mauritania and Senegal early next year, the MSGBC basin has become very appealing for foreign investors." MSGBC 2023 allows them to interact with the most relevant stakeholders, such as Dosso."

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will take place in Nouakchott from November 21-22 under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the president of Mauritania.