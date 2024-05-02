Director of Project and Asset-Based Finance for the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Helen Aigbe Brume, will discuss financing Africa’s energy growth at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris.

Committed to financing and promoting intra- and extra- African trade, Afreximbank plays a leading role in developing African energy projects that target industrialization and economic development. In Angola, the multilateral financial institution is investing in the Cabinda oil refinery, set to double the country’s refining capacity upon completion and reduce reliance on and associated emissions from imported refined petroleum products. In Nigeria, Afreximbank is developing the country’s first indigenous floating LNG facility with UTM Offshore, as well as a $60-million gas processing facility with Alphaden Energy&Oilfield, with a view to unlocking gas resources for Africa’s enhanced energy security.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

As Africa’s traditional sources of capital reduce their fossil fuel lending, Brume is expected to speak on strategies for navigating shifting investor priorities, while fast-tracking development of Africa’s energy system and fostering cooperation among African and global energy industry stakeholders. Set to launch later this year, the Africa Energy Bank – a collaboration between Afreximbank and the African Petroleum Producers Organization – aims to improve energy access by providing financing to new and existing oil and gas projects across the continent.

“As one of the leading sources of financing in the sector, Afreximbank has the knowledge, experience and best practices when it comes to catalyzing energy finance in the face of tightening capital. We look forward to Afreximbank leading discussions at the upcoming forum around capital creation, improved access to financing, particularly for SMEs, and Africa’s long-term energy growth prospects,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director of IAE 2024.