African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the 2026 International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious awards programmes for strategic communications.

The Bank received an Award of Excellence in Special and Experiential Events category for the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) held in Algiers, Algeria and an Award of Merit in the Social Media category for its Afreximbank Social Media Campaigns, reaffirming Afreximbank’s commitment to delivering impactful communications that advance its mandate of promoting trade, investment and industrialisation across Africa and the Caribbean.

The Award of Excellence for IATF2025 recognises the successful communications and stakeholder engagement programme delivered around the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, Africa’s premier trade and investment event. IATF2025 brought together governments, businesses, investors, buyers, sellers and entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond, creating a platform for trade and investment opportunities while advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The communications campaign played a pivotal role in driving global awareness, stakeholder participation, media visibility and engagement before, during and after the event, while showcasing the scale, ambition and dynamism of African enterprise and reinforcing a positive narrative about Africa’s capacity to trade, industrialise and compete on the global stage. Over 120,000 delegates attended IATF2025 in person and virtually, with deals worth over US$50 billion recorded.

The Award of Merit for Afreximbank Social Media Campaigns recognises the Bank’s strategic use of digital platforms to engage stakeholders, amplify its developmental impact and elevate conversations around trade, industrialisation, economic integration and investment opportunities across Africa and the Caribbean. Through a combination of compelling storytelling, thought leadership content, executive advocacy, multimedia production and real-time event coverage, Afreximbank’s social media platforms have continued to expand their reach and influence among policymakers, businesses, investors, development partners and the wider public. Among these platforms is the Afreximbank TV, a digital TV channel that is wholly owned and managed by Afreximbank, whose fifth edition was celebrated with dedicated coverage of IATF2025, providing live coverage of the activities to both pan African and global audiences.

Anne Ezeh, Director&Global Head, Communications and Events at Afreximbank commented: “We are delighted to receive these two awards, which attest to the expertise, creativity and efficiency of Afreximbank’s communications. As a pan African multilateral financial institution, we see storytelling as a powerful tool for advancing our mission — ensuring our initiatives, events, programmes and key announcements not only inform, but also inspire confidence, deepen engagement and amplify Africa’s transformation. These awards reinforce our resolve to continue delivering world-class communications that elevate African voices and projects a bold and authoritative narrative of the continent.”

Ms. Ezeh added that through innovative storytelling, digital engagement and integrated campaigns, the Bank will continue to amplify the impact of its programmes and partnerships to project a more authentic narrative of Africa, one defined by opportunity, innovation, resilience and growing influence in the global economy.

For more than five decades, the IABC Gold Quill Awards have recognised excellence in strategic communications globally, celebrating programmes and campaigns that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation, creativity and outstanding execution. Widely regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in the communications profession, the awards are judged through a rigorous and independent evaluation process conducted by experienced communication leaders from around the world.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com



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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com