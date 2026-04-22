In a context where securing complex financing remains one of the main barriers to developing major infrastructure in Africa, two high-profile energy agreements have just been finalized in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking a decisive turning point for access to electricity and the country’s economic growth.

At the heart of these operations is A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS, a discreet yet decisive strategic partner that has overseen the financial and organizational aspects of projects totaling more than USD 350 million.

A decisive month for energy in the DRC

In April, two major initiatives took critical steps forward despite a demanding environment that combines regulatory challenges, national sovereignty and international financiers’ conditions.

ANSER – Gauff Engineering (Germany)

The signing of a market contract between the National Agency for Electrification and Energy Services in rural and peri-urban areas (ANSER), represented by its Director-General Cyprien Musimar, and the German company Gauff Engineering marks a crucial milestone. The project aims to electrify 36 territories using hybrid solutions that combine solar and hydroelectric power, directly benefiting millions of people.

ANSER – Angelique International (India)

A commercial contract has been concluded between Cyprien Musimar and Ajay Krishna Goyal, Chairman of Angelique International, for the construction of the Mbombo hydroelectric power plant (approximately 20.08 MW). The project includes four production units, access roads and transmission lines to Kananga. It fully supports the national strategy set by the Congolese authorities and the President of the Republic, who view access to electricity as a priority driver of development.

As Cyprien Musimar noted:

“Access to electricity is a fundamental lever for development. These initiatives mark a significant step towards more inclusive energy coverage in the DRC.”

Tangible impacts for the DRC

These two agreements address the strategic challenge of reliable, accessible energy tailored to the country’s needs. In the long term, they will enable:

the electrification of dozens of territories and rural areas;

support for industrial activity, particularly mining;

the lasting improvement of living conditions for millions of Congolese.

Beyond infrastructure, these projects initiate an economic dynamic that will have direct repercussions on growth, employment and the attractiveness of the country.

A decisive contribution behind the scenes

Although these agreements today mark a visible milestone, they result from several years of groundwork: financial structuring, coordination among public and private actors, and securing the necessary funds. A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS has acted as a strategic partner, ensuring the consistency and success of these operations.

Behind these projects are two entrepreneurs: Franck Ping and Jean-François Ping, co-founders of the company. With more than twenty years’ experience in finance, project development and international deployment across the continent, they support the implementation of high-impact projects with a rigorous, pragmatic approach. They now apply this expertise to concrete initiatives, with a strategic grounding in the continent’s economic realities.

A momentum set to continue

These two agreements are only an initial step in a broader process. A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS is currently involved in several initiatives under development, aimed at redefining the energy future of the sub-region. These operations, at different stages of progress, reflect a carefully managed rise and close collaboration among stakeholders.

In a context marked by increasing needs for infrastructure and energy, the ability to design credible projects, bring together public and private actors and secure complex financial arrangements becomes essential. This mastery is at the heart of A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS’ added value.

These initiatives are part of a long-term vision aimed at supporting the transformation of energy systems and fostering growth in the territories concerned.

Franck Ping, co-founder, states:

“Africa lacks neither opportunities nor ambition. The challenge lies in designing robust, fundable and achievable projects. That is where we focus our efforts.”

For any additional enquiries, please contact:

contact@aonepacific.com

About A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS:

Founded in 2017, A-ONE PACIFIC INVESTMENTS is a consulting and investment firm specializing in the design, financing and development of high-impact projects in Africa. It works with companies, public institutions and investors on strategy definition, financial engineering and operational implementation.

A-ONE PACIFIC operates in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, technology, transport and consumer industries. The company collaborates closely with public and private partners, international financial institutions and industrial groups to secure funding, align interests and ensure the viability of its operations.

For more information, please visit www.AOnePacific.com.