The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah (Jeddah PCG) Evacuation Team welcomed a total of 77 Filipino evacuees from Sudan who arrived in Jeddah in three (3) batches from 18 to 19 May 2023 at the King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA)- Hajj Terminal.

The first batch composed of 10 evacuees arrived at 3:45 AM and were welcomed by the Jeddah PCG team led by Vice Consul Jeremiah P. Attento; while the 40 evacuees arrived at around 11:00 PM and were welcomed by the team headed by Vice Consul Alfred Kristoffer A. Guiang.

Among the 50 evacuees, a family composed of eight (8) persons will proceed to Dubai, UAE; while the forty-two (2) flew out to Manila earlier on 19 May 2023 onboard Saudi Airlines (SV 870). They arrived in Manila on the evening of the same day (20:45 PST).

The third batch was composed of 27 Filipino evacuees from Sudan and arrived in Jeddah through the King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA)- Hajj Terminal on 19 May 2023.

The workers received assistance from the Jeddah PCG team led by Vice Consul Jeremiah P. Attento and the team from the Migrant Workers Office in Jeddah led by Assistant Labor Attache Solaiman Mutia.

The last batch of evacuees arrived in Manila on 20 May 2023, onboard Saudi Airlines (SV 870).