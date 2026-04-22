With just 50 days to go, the world stands on the brink of football’s most anticipated spectacle - the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This milestone represents more than a countdown; it signals a rare opportunity for discerning clients, corporate leaders, and high-net-worth individuals to secure privileged access to football’s biggest global event.

On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the tournament, is proud to affirm that Integral has been appointed as the Exclusive Sales Agent in Nigeria for the official hospitality programme.

Through this exclusive mandate, Integral offers official, ticket-inclusive hospitality packages designed to elevate every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. From premium seating and private suites to exceptional culinary experiences, world-class service, and sophisticated lounge environments, each offering is curated for those who value access, comfort, and distinction.

Whether hosting high-value clients, strengthening strategic relationships, or simply experiencing the tournament at an elite level, these hospitality experiences provide the ultimate platform to engage, entertain, and inspire.

With only 50 days remaining, availability across hospitality packages is expected to be extremely limited, with global demand already accelerating.

While there may be offers of unauthorized ticket-inclusive hospitality packages on unofficial platforms, On Location is the only official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and https://FIFAWorldCup26.Hospitality.FIFA.com/ is the only official hospitality sales page. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid. Authorized global sales agents are published and will be continually updated at https://FIFAWorldCup26.Hospitality.FIFA.com/.

Integral invites its distinguished clientele to act decisively - secure your official FIFA World Cup 2026™ hospitality package today and guarantee your place at the heart of the action.

Be match-ready.

Be part of history.

Moments like this won’t wait.

To reserve your preferred package, including shared lounges or private suites connect with Integral via: www.IntegralSande.com or Call/WhatsApp: +2348093677272, +2348168039329

About Integral:

INTEGRAL (www.IntegralSande.com) is a leading sports management and marketing company with operations in Nigeria, Canada, Poland, the UAE and the United Kingdom. Our Hospitality experience over 15 years, includes 5 consecutive FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, working with FIFA and their appointed Hospitality Partners, previously MATCH Hospitality AG and now, On Location, to deliver premium matchday experiences to brands, fans, individuals and corporate organisations.



The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be our 3rd consecutive FIFA World Cup™ as the Exclusive Agent in Nigeria, for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme. Our appointments reflect our track record and the trust that our partners have in our ability to continue connecting Nigerians with the World’s biggest sporting event.



About On Location:

On Location (https://ONLocationExp.com/) is a premium experience provider, offering world class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion.

From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.