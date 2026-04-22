Innovex International has completed the acquisition of Drilling Innovative Solutions (DIS).

Founded in 2013 by a team of industry experts, DIS has a track record of helping operators realise savings through solutions that consolidate or eliminate costly operations.

By integrating DIS’s product offering and expertise into its broader platform, Innovex expects to enhance its portfolio of “big-impact, small ticket” products, allowing the company to deliver additional value to its global customer base.

DIS’s unique float valves (Sentinel and Defender) represent significant advancements in float equipment design, while the Gatekeeper Cement Retaining Collar offers a superior alternative to conventional packer and bridge plug cement retainers.

“Our complementary product portfolios along with our global reach offer an exceptional opportunity for us to expand DIS’s unique and interesting products into other geographies,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. “Their success with major operators in the Gulf allows us to blend our portfolios and strengthen our competitive position there.”