Africa has become one of the most dynamic startup ecosystems in the world. Over the past decade, the continent has produced a growing number of unicorn companies—private startups valued at over $1 billion.

These companies are transforming industries such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, and digital infrastructure. In 2026, African unicorns are attracting increasing attention from global investors, venture capital firms, and multinational corporations.

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