Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 3.9386 per share, to be paid in three installments, for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The first and second installments, equally valued at EGP 1 per share, will be disbursed on May 6th and July 30th, 2026, respectively.

Meanwhile, the third installment, worth EGP 1.9386 per share, will be paid on September 30th.

Shareholders, until the May 3rd trading session, are entitled to receive the dividends.

At the end of December 2025, the company’s net profits dropped by 25.29% to EGP 11.296 billion from EGP 15.119 billion in the year-ago period.