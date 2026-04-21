Muscat: Asyad Group has acquired the global logistics leading company Ligentia to enhance its expansion plans in major global markets and double its capacity to provide integrated and multimodal logistics solutions across the value chain.

This acquisition reinforces Asyad Group's diversified asset portfolio and growing global network. It has a presence in 24 countries and a presence in 76 cities around the world.

It includes the acquisition of the state-of-the-art control and monitoring platform "Legintex", which provides customers with real-time visibility and follow-up, and integration with Resource planning and predictive analytics, which contribute to the enhancement of ASYAD's strategy to apply and develop modern technologies to raise the efficiency and level of trust in its services.

This deal is the mission is the second international acquisition of ASYAD Group in less than two years, after it acquired a company, Skybridge Shipping Solutions, in July 2024, marking a significant acceleration in its ambitious expansion strategy in major economies and global trade centers.

The group has been successful in raising its revenues from RO123 million (US$ 320 million) in 2016 to an estimated annual level of more than RO 800 million (US$ 2.1 billion) in 2026, reflecting its ability to achieve sustainable growth and effectively create opportunities high through thoughtful investments, while maintaining operational efficiency and innovation.

Fleet expansion ASYAD Marine Transport Services, a subsidiary of the Group, from 52 vessels to more than 90 vessels Diversified, which reaches more than 200 global ports in 60 countries, in addition to expanding the portfolio Ports & Free Zones, Logistics & Freight Operations, Infrastructure Assets infrastructure, including the Dry Basin Project, and the Sultanate-Oman Rail Network Project Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

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