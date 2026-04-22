Soiltech has been awarded three contracts to deliver fluid treatment (STT) services on rigs in the Black Sea, the Netherlands, and Norway.

The STT will be applied differently on each rig, with solutions adapted to the specific composition of the fluids being treated.

The contracts are scheduled for execution in the second quarter of 2026 and have a combined value classified as sizable.

“One of these contracts is with a new client for Soiltech, while the other two are with returning customers. These contracts once again demonstrate strong market acceptance of our solutions, as well as the expertise of our field operations and onshore support teams,” says Jan Erik Tveteraas, CEO of Soiltech.

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