AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated in the Third International Innovation Dome for Sustainable Development Forum entitled (Digital Economy – Future Economy: Safe Transition to E-commerce – Reality and Challenges), organized by the Innovation Dome Consulting & Training under the patronage of Jordan’s Senate President, HE Mr. Faisal El-Fayez.

The Forum addressed the importance of safe digital transformation of e-commerce at domestic, regional and international levels. Moreover, the participants discussed comprehensive frameworks for transformation mechanisms, in addition to developing joint initiatives and frameworks that would positively and effectively contribute to supporting this transformation.

During the two-day event, that was attended by representatives from Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, several topics were discussed, including: safe digital infrastructure and its role in shifting enterprises to e-commerce, and mechanisms of supporting and expanding the economic contribution of enterprises in digital commerce. That is, in addition to the challenges this kind of transformation is facing and the best executive, legal and technical practices.

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, emphasized the need for focusing on education for innovation and digital transformation in education, affirming the significance of adopting innovation and creativity as means of achieving quality in education, as well as, providing the youth with the needed opportunities to help their countries to make change for a better future. According to Mr. Al-Nsour, this will help establish an inclusive and supportive innovation-learning environment, and create a wide change in the higher education matrix aimed at graduating a creative generation that leads progress in business and information technology.

Dr. Al-Nsor further pointed out that HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder of TAGUCI, has early recognized the importance of the industrial, knowledge, and technological revolution, which led him to establish the University College with a view of graduating innovators and to bypass traditional teaching methods.

“The University College strives to create an appropriate environment that enhances creative thinking by keeping abreast with the technological development around the globe, as well as, taking advantage of the enormous opportunities for creating digital transformation,” he added.

For his part, the Forum President, Counselor Dr. Rani Ibrahim Al-Omari, said that organizing the Forum in Jordan has many advantages for the launch of a national program that aims at supporting and accelerating the entrepreneurial productions of Jordanian youth, as well as building capacities of entrepreneurs and owners of large, small and medium-sized enterprises. He further expressed hope that the Forum would make real recommendations to be submitted to decision-makers.

