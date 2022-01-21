Event takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 29 - 31 March 2022

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi has been selected by the World Veterinary Association as host for the 37th edition of its prestigious annual Congress taking place for the first time in the Middle East.

Being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 29 - 31 March 2022, the event will be organised by the Emirates Veterinary Association, bringing together industry leaders and the global veterinary community to present and discuss latest innovations in the field.

The UAE capital was chosen following a rigorous selection process involving multiple competing destinations from around the world. The successful bid was put forward jointly by the Emirates Veterinary Association, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB).

Sheikha Alyazia bint Sultan Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the Emirates Veterinary Association, said: “Veterinary medicine is a national, significant need in the United Arab Emirates, and our country recognises the importance and necessity of veterinary medicine for its ability in achieving human safety and animal health. The specialty of veterinary medicine has become one of the national needs that are in line with comprehensive development projects in the country, where veterinary care ensures the health of all animals, humans and society, due to the fact that it prevents diseases and epidemics and ensures preservation of food safety. Therefore, the UAE seeks to do more in the veterinary field by preparing national cadres in veterinary specialties and providing the labour market in the country with qualified veterinarians. We established the Emirates Veterinary Association in order to develop scientific thinking in the different fields of veterinary medicine and to establish educational and training programs for Emirati students as well as support the skills development of veterinarians in the UAE. Our main goal in preparing for the congress is to gather veterinarians from different parts of the world under one roof to exchange experience and knowledge.”

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said: “We are extremely delighted to welcome the World Veterinary Association for their global congress which is the latest addition to our strong roster of upcoming MICE events. It represents the great strides towards elevating Abu Dhabi’s global profile as a premier destination for large-scale gatherings and activations of all kinds. The World Veterinary Association Congress is a long-standing event with a distinguished, worldwide reputation, and we look forward to welcoming the Congress and its participants to the emirate, and to the Middle East, for the first time. I am sure they will find Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge infrastructure, top-class culture and entertainment attractions, warm hospitality and enhanced health and safety protocols will leave a lasting impression.”

Dr. Roula Shaaban Ibrahim Hassan, President of the Emirates Veterinary Association and MENA Councillor for the World Veterinary Association Congress, said: “The Emirates Veterinary Association’s winning bid to host the Congress in Abu Dhabi marks the first time this global event will be held in the Middle East – a tremendous accomplishment for us all. Hosting this congress will allow us to raise awareness of the importance of a veterinarian's role in ensuring the safety of animals and provide investment opportunities for veterinary medicine. We also hope to encourage educational institutions and regulatory authorities to conduct further research into veterinary medicine. The congress also supports the efforts of the UAE government in developing sustainable agriculture and protecting the health of flora and fauna to enhance biosecurity and achieve food security, a domain in which veterinarians play a crucial role.”

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, said: “The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company works in concert with partners across the public and private sectors to host and attract new events to the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The World Veterinary Association Congress is one of the industry’s most significant global events, and in bringing it to Abu Dhabi, we enhance the transfer and localisation of knowledge into the UAE. Such integration of global knowledge is in line with the nation’s wider development strategies, and further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for the business tourism sector.”

As Abu Dhabi shows its readiness to host more in-person events and further its MICE industry, the emirate has a strong event line-up on the horizon, including Worldchefs Congress & Expo (May and June 2022), the 6th World Congress of the World Union of Wound Healing Societies (March 2022) and the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry (October 2022).

For more information, please visit https://visitabudhabi.ae/ or contact the call centre on 800 5353 (UAE toll free) or +971 2 666 4442 (international toll free).

