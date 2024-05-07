Bahrain - General Assembly, the leading provider of tech boot camp and career upskilling and reskilling courses in Bahrain, marked its debut at this year’s Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX) by winning the award for Excellence in Learning & Development Initiative, as well as the award recognizing its role as a floor sponsor. These accolades are a testament to General Assembly's commitment to delivering impactful education and career development opportunities.

Held on April 21-22 at Exhibition World Bahrain, GHEDEX gathers top educators from around the world, offering a unique platform for students, educators, and industry leaders to connect and explore a wide range of academic and career opportunities. The Excellence in Learning & Development Initiative Award recognises the significant impact an organization has made in developing and fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce.

The event provided an excellent platform for General Assembly to underscore the critical importance of tech skills in today’s job market, and aligning educational offerings with industry demands. Ahlam Oun, Head of General Assembly Bahrain, contributed to the discussion by participating in the panel on "Counseling Students for Future Careers." She spoke about the evolving tech job market and provided insights on skills that were highly valued by leading organizations. She further emphasized the transformative role that tech skills play, and their potential to foster new opportunities.

"We are thrilled with the reception we received at our first GHEDEX participation. It was an excellent opportunity for us to engage directly with the future of the workforce and the educational community," added marketing manager of General Assembly, Leila Rajab. "Participating in this prestigious event allowed us to share insights and strategies for equipping students with the tech skills that are increasingly necessary in today’s job market in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region"

General Assembly remains committed to upskilling Bahrain’s young workforce, preparing them for successful careers in the rapidly evolving tech industry. By staying ahead of technological trends and focusing on the most in-demand skills, it ensures that its training programs align closely with job market needs. The instructors at General Assembly are not only seasoned tech professionals but also specialists in their fields, bringing invaluable real-world expertise to the classroom.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain, plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses like software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, it aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcome rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.