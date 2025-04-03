Telkom has announced the appointment of Batlile Phaladi as the new group executive: Corporate Communication.

Pivotal role

“With her extensive reputation management experience and strong leadership, we are confident she will play a pivotal role in strengthening our brand and advancing our strategic objectives,” says Mpho McNamee, group chief of Corporate Affairs at Telkom.

Phaladi will lead Telkom’s strategic communication efforts to solidify the Group’s reputation and embed the One Telkom culture within the organisation. Her key responsibilities will include managing all corporate communication interfaces for the Telkom Group and developing strategies to enhance its brand equity. Additionally, she will drive proactive communication programmes for the Telkom brand, products, leadership, finance, and regulatory initiatives.

Phaladi, who joined Telkom on 1 March 2025, comes from BASF, where she served as head of corporate communications for the Southern Africa region. Her responsibilities included aligning business strategy with communication initiatives, driving cultural transformation through communications actions, and overseeing corporate communications.

Prior to BASF, she held roles at Shoprite Group and Sappi Limited, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global social media and digital communications strategy. At Shoprite, she successfully led the social-media customer engagement team and was part of the team that managed the online reputation of the group and its auxiliary brands.

Driving initiatives

‘’Telkom is an established ICT leader with a deep pedigree in our country, and a reputation as the largest integrated communications company in Africa,’’ says Phaladi. “I am honoured to have joined this great organisation. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the Telkom Group’s success by driving its initiatives through impactful and effective communication,” she explains.

Phaladi holds a degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Business Management qualification from Regent Business School, and an MBA from Wits Business School. She was recognised as one of the Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South

Africans in 2021.

‘’Batlile is an exceptional individual – on a professional and personal level. We welcome Batlile to the Telkom community and look forward to her valuable contributions in driving impactful engagement both within the organisation and across our external stakeholders,’’ concludes McNamee.

