Bennetor (Ben) Magara is Exxaro Resources Limited’s (Exxaro) new chief executive officer, effective 1 April 2025, succeeding acting CEO, Riaan Koppeschaar, who will continue in his role as finance director at the company.

“I am honoured to be taking up the role of Exxaro CEO and excited to have the opportunity to utilise our strong coal foundation as a base from which to expand our portfolio towards the critical low-carbon minerals essential for the future.

“This is in line with our diversification strategy, which I have been part of as Exxaro’s non-executive director and Investment Committee chairman.

“I believe this strategy will enable us to deliver enhanced value to all our stakeholders while balancing enduring profitability with environmental and social sustainability.”

A mining veteran

Magara is renowned for driving operational excellence and providing strategic leadership at multiple large mining operations from his early days at Anglo American Coal and, most recently and notably, the stabilisation, restructuring, and turnaround of Lonmin Plc and its subsequent disposal to Sibanye Stillwater, creating the world’s largest PGM producer.

A qualified mining engineer, he is a mining veteran with over 35 years of industry experience in soft and hard rock mining at underground and open pit operations.

In 2020, he founded Africa Mining & Metals Group (AMMG), a mining and advisory company focused on battery metals and precious metals.

He has also spent several years in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) mining industry, advising in the Copperbelt.

He is and will remain an independent non-executive director at Weir Plc, an FTSE100 company, and will step down from the Board of Grindrod Limited as of 1 April 2025.

Wealth of mining leadership

Exxaro chairman Geoffrey Qhena says Magara brings a wealth of mining leadership, global board, and governance experience to Exxaro, along with a reputation for impeccable integrity.

“We are confident he will stabilise the organisation and continue to drive forward our growth and sustainability strategy, particularly with the knowledge he brings from being chairman of our Investment Committee.”

He adds that Magara’s deep experience as an engineer, mine manager, corporate leader, and listed company CEO will all be invaluable to Exxaro as it continues to maximise the value of its current assets while accelerating its prudent transition into a diversified minerals and renewable energy solutions business.

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Exxaro’s lead independent director and member of the Nomination Committee, adds that Magara is a seasoned mining executive who is highly regarded for his people skills and emphasis on teamwork and collaboration.

“I am delighted to say that Ben’s appointment had the unanimous support of our Board.

“As trusted and experienced CEO, he has excellent knowledge of the company and industry and is well-prepared to lead.”

Koppeschaar thanked

Expressing the Board's gratitude to acting CEO Koppeschaar, Qhena says, “I also want to thank Koppeschaar, who has played a sterling role as acting CEO.

“His professionalism, leadership and impact are much appreciated. He will now revert to his role as finance director.”

