Arab Finance: Minister of Communications and Information Technology has appointed Mahmoud Sofrata as the new Vice President for ICT Markets Development at the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), as per an emailed press release.

Sofrata has more than 25 years of experience in business development and strategic transformation at leading multinationals, including Honeywell and Hewlett-Packard (HP).

His career spans leadership roles across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Central Asia, and Turkey, with expertise in tech entrepreneurship, AI-driven solutions, and green energy technologies.

Since joining ITIDA in 2024 as the Director of ICT Markets Development, Sofrata has accelerated the growth of Egypt’s IT and offshoring industries through strategic partnerships, market expansion initiatives, and investment promotion programs, reinforcing Egypt’s global competitiveness as a premier digital services hub.

Sofrata holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Cairo University. He is recognized for his commitment to talent development, digital skills empowerment, and building high-performance teams to meet the demands of international markets.

