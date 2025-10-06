Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued decision no. 3539 of 2025 appointing Hany Ibrahim Khodr as Chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA), as per a statement.

Madbouly also named Mahmoud Gad Shehata as the Vice Chairman of the authority.

Each has been appointed for their position at ENRRA for a four-year term.

In 2016, Khodr began his career in nuclear safeguards and nuclear security at the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority (EAEA), where he served as an inspector in the Egyptian System of Accounting for and Control of Nuclear Material (ESAC) from 2006 to 2012, before joining ENRRA in 2012.

He has since held several leadership positions within the authority, including supervisor of the Egyptian system for accounting and control of nuclear materials in 2014, supervisor of the nuclear safeguards and nuclear security sector since 2017, and head of the nuclear safeguards department since 2020.

Khodr holds a Bachelor's degree in Physics from the Faculty of Science at Ain Shams University and earned his PhD in nuclear physics in 2014.

Meanwhile, Shehata was the Head of the Nuclear Security Department at the Nuclear Safeguards and Nuclear Security Sector in ENRRA since 2020.

He also served as a member of the Nuclear Security Advisory Group (INSAG), which includes 18 nuclear security experts from regulatory and technical support organizations.

Moreover, Shehata obtained his PhD in Nuclear Physics from Al-Azhar University in 2016.

