Dubai has immense potential for medical tourism and Aster is promoting the emirate as the best destination for health tourism

Financial performance for quarter ended June 30, 2022, has not been extremely good for Aster DM Healthcare but the hospital giant expects to see better business in the coming quarters, Founder Chairman and MD, Dr Azad Moopen told Zawya in an exclusive interview. Watch the video here.

