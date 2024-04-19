Emirates Airline said that check-ins for passengers transiting through the emirate would be suspended until 11.59pm Friday

DXB’s official X account said it was working to assist elderly passengers who had spent “longer than expected” at the airport.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2024