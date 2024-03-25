PHOTO
Dubai is now the leading city globally for the development of branded residences, with the number of projects expected to rise from the current 51 to 121 in five years, indicating a growth of 137%. Watch the video to find out more.
Several high-profile branded residential developments have launched in Dubai in recent years
PHOTO
Dubai is now the leading city globally for the development of branded residences, with the number of projects expected to rise from the current 51 to 121 in five years, indicating a growth of 137%. Watch the video to find out more.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024