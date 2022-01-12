Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

Nasdaq up 1.4%; tech leads Hang Seng up 1.8%

Dollar swoons as Powell soothes policy fears; CPI test looms

Powell's comments were less hawkish than some of his colleagues, allaying market fears for a sudden withdrawal of monetary support

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

Brent crude futures gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.94 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday

