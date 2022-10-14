Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares track Wall Street higher as jitters abound

Asian shares rebound, Japan's Nikkei up 2.8%

Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks

Brent, WTI contracts on track for weekly decline

U.S. dollar retreats, comes off 32-year high vs yen as inflation-fueled gains fade

U.S. CPI rises more than expected

Gold slides as U.S. inflation data boosts rate-hike bets

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,660.10 per ounce

