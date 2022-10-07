PHOTO
Asian stocks retreat on global recession angst; dollar firm
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares declined 0.85%
Dollar ascendant as focus turns to jobs data
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.04% at 112.29
Oil prices extend gains after OPEC+ output cut plan
Brent crude futures rose 19 cents to $94.61 a barrel
Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data, but heads for best week since March
Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.69 per ounce
