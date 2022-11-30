Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02%

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech

Investors look to Powell speech for interest rate clues

Oil up as U.S. crude stocks seen falling, OPEC+ concerns limit gains

API shows U.S. crude stocks fall, fuel inventories rise

Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro and five other rivals, eased 0.13% to 106.72

Gold ticks higher on softer dollar; Fed's Powell in focus

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,751.89 per ounce

U.S. crypto broker Genesis says it is working to avoid bankruptcy filing

"Our goal is to resolve the current situation in the lending business without the need for any bankruptcy filing," a Genesis spokesperson said

