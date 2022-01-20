RIYADH: UAE-based company Response Plus Medical plans to list its shares on the Saudi stock exchange between 2023 and 2024, CEO Tom Lewis has said.

The company is the largest provider of emergency medical services in the UAE, and it is listed on the second market of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange with a market value estimated at 1.528 billion dirhams ($420 million).

It is looking to make Saudi Arabia one of its largest markets in the region, as it will invest 50 million dirhams in the Kingdom this year to provide at least 100 ambulances, Lewis said in an interview with Asharq.

In the past two years, Response Plus has invested 17 million dirhams in Saudi Arabia to provide 33 ambulances.