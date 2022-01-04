Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks track Wall St higher in upbeat start to 2022

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.67% in the morning sessions

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Brent crude futures gained 1 cent to $78.99 a barrel at 0239 GMT

Dollar hits one-month high vs yen as Fed rate bets lift U.S. yields

The greenback rose as high as 115.395 yen for the first time since Nov. 25

Gold gains as preventive curbs increase on spike in Omicron cases

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,806.20 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses fall as COVID-19 cases rise

Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday

