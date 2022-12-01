Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 2% in early Asian trade

US Stocks: Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments

The S&P 500 rallied and closed above its 200 day moving average for the first time since April

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf equities track oil prices, global markets higher

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 1.5%

Oil edges higher on tight supply, China demand recovery optimism

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $87.02 per barrel

Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

The dollar index extended Wednesday's more than 1% drop into Thursday, dipping a further 0.09% to 105.69

Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick up in 2023, calls for more crypto regulation

Nasdaq had 143 IPOs in the first nine months of 2022, versus 557 over the first three quarters of 2021

