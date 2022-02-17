Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks mainly up, bond yields ease as investors weigh Fed against Ukraine risks

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.27%

Gold prices near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar, yields

Spot gold held its ground at $1,868.36 per ounce

Oil slides after France and Iran say closer to a nuclear deal

Brent crude was trading down $2.43, or 2.6%, at $92.38

Ukraine stand-off keeps euro pinned

The euro was pinned around $1.1379 early in the Asia session

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022