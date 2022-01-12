PHOTO
Riyadh - Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company has appointed Abdulaziz bin Hasan as its new Chairman for three years starting from 16 November 2021.
The Saudi listed company also appointed Tariq Al Naeem as the Vice Chairman for the same period, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Both Hasan and Al Naeem will hold their positions until 15 November 2024.
The company’s announcement came after receiving the approval of the Saudi Arabian Central Bank (SAMA) regarding the new appointments.
