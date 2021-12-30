PHOTO
Riyadh – Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company has announced the early settlement of SAR 1.87 billion out of the company’s senior loans.
The remaining debt after the prepayment stands at SAR 13 billion as of 31 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
The early repayment will cut around SAR 60 million in financial cost as part of its positive financial impact.
This step will enable the company to support its financial excellence, decrease financial costs, and optimise the available cash.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.