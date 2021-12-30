Riyadh – Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company has announced the early settlement of SAR 1.87 billion out of the company’s senior loans.

The remaining debt after the prepayment stands at SAR 13 billion as of 31 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The early repayment will cut around SAR 60 million in financial cost as part of its positive financial impact.

This step will enable the company to support its financial excellence, decrease financial costs, and optimise the available cash.