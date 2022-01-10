DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender, has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a planned issuance of inaugural sustainable Islamic bonds or sukuk, a document seen by Reuters showed. SNB has mandated HSBC as sole ESG structuring agent, and Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mizuho Securities and SNB Capital as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange investor meetings starting on Monday, the document said.

After the meetings, an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark size five-year sustainable senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, it said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens)