The UAE dominated the Medal tables at the first GCC Youth Games UAE 2024 Golf Tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Representing the UAE Boys team were Rayan Ahmed, Mohammed Skaik, Rashid Al Jassmy and Thomas Nesbitt who combined well to grab the gold medal.

Ahmed, one of the most promising golfers in the UAE, comfortably won gold in the individual completion for 18 and under with a score of 214.

Skaik carded a three-round total of 228 to win the silver while Nesbitt won the bronze with a a score of 230.

Oman won the silver and Saudi Arabia the bronze in the team event.

Other nations to compete with both team and individual players were Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The golf tournament was part of the 1st GCC Youth Games UAE 2024 which hosted over 3,500 male and female athletes in 36 individual and team sports through 41 sporting competitions. The Games began on April 16th and will conclude on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The slogan for the games is ‘Our Gulf is One - Our youth is Promising,’ which expresses the values of respect, equality, and fair play. These games aim to prepare the next generation of athletes in the region for the Olympics.

Following the event Vice-Chairman of the EGF, General Abdualla Alhashmi, said: “It is always great to bring our brothers from the GCC together to compete. This is a sport that we all love and that we work collectively to try to develop within the region.

“Of course, we are proud of our team and these accomplishments but more importantly, we look forward to the future of the GCC Nations growing the game of golf.

“Lastly, I would like to thank our leadership at the UAE Olympic Committee for organizing these Youth Games,” Alhashmi added. ‘These platforms will continue to push the next Olympians for the UAE.”

The format of the golf tournament was 54 holes and was played over three rounds over the National Course, with Teams of four players with the best three scores counting towards the team score.

Results

Team Event

UAE: Gold.

Oman: Silver.

Saudi Arabia: Bronze.

Individual Event

Ahmed (UAE) 70. 71. 73. 214.

Skaik (UAE) 81. 77. 70. 228.

Nesbitt (UAE) 78. 78. 74. 230.

