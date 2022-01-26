PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update
* Oil dips on profit-taking ahead of Fed update
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat, Fed meeting expectations offset Ukraine risks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher; Egypt extends losses
* Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if U.S. lifts sanctions
* U.S., Qatar to discuss energy security during emir's Washington visit
* UAE inks deal with casino giant Wynn as Gulf state eyes gambling
* World Bank berates Lebanon's elite for 'zombie' economy
* Saudi Arabia, Thailand say they will exchange ambassadors in near future
* French man sentenced to 8 years in Iran prison for spying
* EXPLAINER-Why Yemen is at war
EGYPT
* U.S. State Department approves potential sale of radars and planes to Egypt -Pentagon
* Egypt plans privatisations every month or two - planning minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector - tweet
* Saudi November oil exports rise 112.8% year-on-year - data
* Cloud Signs MOU With Aramco To Explore Co-Development Of ESG And Digitalization Hub In Saudi
* Dallah Healthcare Signs MoU With KUN Investment Holding
* Theeb Says Bidding For Vehicle Rental For Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Development Accepted
UAE
* Abu Dhabi's Chimera closes second venture capital fund at $10 bln
* ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds
QATAR
* Qatar's emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31
* IATA boss voices concerns over Airbus-Qatar jet order row
* Boeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources
* UBS plans business solutions hub in Qatar - Qatar News Agency
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KNPC says petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba
* Leonardo says it is not subject of Kuwait Eurofighter investigation
* Kuwait's parliament approves Credit Bank capital hike
