INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update

* Oil dips on profit-taking ahead of Fed update

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat, Fed meeting expectations offset Ukraine risks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher; Egypt extends losses

* Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if U.S. lifts sanctions

* U.S., Qatar to discuss energy security during emir's Washington visit

* UAE inks deal with casino giant Wynn as Gulf state eyes gambling

* World Bank berates Lebanon's elite for 'zombie' economy

* Saudi Arabia, Thailand say they will exchange ambassadors in near future

* French man sentenced to 8 years in Iran prison for spying

* EXPLAINER-Why Yemen is at war

EGYPT

* U.S. State Department approves potential sale of radars and planes to Egypt -Pentagon

* Egypt plans privatisations every month or two - planning minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector - tweet

* Saudi November oil exports rise 112.8% year-on-year - data

* Cloud Signs MOU With Aramco To Explore Co-Development Of ESG And Digitalization Hub In Saudi

* Dallah Healthcare Signs MoU With KUN Investment Holding

* Theeb Says Bidding For Vehicle Rental For Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Development Accepted

UAE

* Abu Dhabi's Chimera closes second venture capital fund at $10 bln

* ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds

QATAR

* Qatar's emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31

* IATA boss voices concerns over Airbus-Qatar jet order row

* Boeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources

* UBS plans business solutions hub in Qatar - Qatar News Agency

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KNPC says petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba

* Leonardo says it is not subject of Kuwait Eurofighter investigation

* Kuwait's parliament approves Credit Bank capital hike

