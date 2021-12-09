DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Hope rally turns choppy as hot U.S. inflation looms

* Oil stays on the rebound as Omicron fears ease

* PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as investors look for direction from Fed, inflation data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses fall on weak oil prices; Dubai rises

* EXCLUSIVE-As diplomacy stutters, U.S., Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario -U.S. official

* U.S. envoy to return to Vienna over weekend for Iran talks

* As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home

* U.S. envoy to visit UAE, Turkey, Egypt to discuss Ethiopia conflict -State Dept

* Palestinian girl facing Jerusalem eviction held on suspicion of stabbing Jewish neighbour

* U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation

* Israel budget deficit falls to 4.6% of GDP yr/yr in November

* EXCLUSIVE-Aleph, Wacker team up to fast-track mass lab meat production

* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say

* Libyan political body calls for election delay as disputes grow

* Saudi crown prince on first visit to Qatar since Gulf row resolved

EGYPT

* EgyptAir to resume flights with South Africa as of Dec 16 -statement

* Egypt shuts four ports due to bad weather

* Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki freed pending trial

SAUDI ARABIA

* France frees Saudi man mistakenly held over Khashoggi killing

* Saudi bourse has 50 IPO applications for 2022, considers SPAC listings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners

* UAE'S Mubadala acquires 1.9% of Russia's Sibur petrochemical company

* UAE's Silal and Agthia to build 200,000 tonne grain silos in Zayed port - WAM

* Dubai financial market announces new trading hours from Monday to Friday - tweet

* UAE to allow establishment of acquisition companies urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2ST0GK

* Dubai regulator fines Emirates REIT manager over asset report

KUWAIT

* Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain parliament approves value-added tax increase to 10%

