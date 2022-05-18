PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks wobble as growth doubts loom
Asia struggles to carry on Wall St rally
Euro and sterling helped by improved market sentiment
Cryptocurrency markets were fairly quiet
Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery
Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel
Gold slips as dollar checks slide, Fed chief hardens policy stance
Gold investors focused on rates outlook - analyst
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon