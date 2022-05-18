Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks wobble as growth doubts loom

Asia struggles to carry on Wall St rally

Euro and sterling helped by improved market sentiment

Cryptocurrency markets were fairly quiet

Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel

Gold slips as dollar checks slide, Fed chief hardens policy stance

Gold investors focused on rates outlook - analyst

