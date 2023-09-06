Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks fall as global growth concerns mount

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.5%

Dollar firm on growth worries, fragile yen draws warning

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.067% to 104.80

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Brent crude futures rose by 14 cents to $90.18 a barrel

Gold slides to 1-week low on elevated US dollar, yields

Spot gold was subdued at $1,925.70 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street slips as Treasury yields rise, oil prices boost energy sector

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.74 points, or 0.56%, to 34,641.97

Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

Coinbase has raised $57mln for its new crypto-lending platform

