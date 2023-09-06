PHOTO
Asia stocks fall as global growth concerns mount
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.5%
Dollar firm on growth worries, fragile yen draws warning
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.067% to 104.80
Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts
Brent crude futures rose by 14 cents to $90.18 a barrel
Gold slides to 1-week low on elevated US dollar, yields
Spot gold was subdued at $1,925.70 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street slips as Treasury yields rise, oil prices boost energy sector
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.74 points, or 0.56%, to 34,641.97
Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors
Coinbase has raised $57mln for its new crypto-lending platform
