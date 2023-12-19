The UAE-based Response Plus Holding, a subsidiary of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi, has confirmed that Shamsheer Vayalil has resigned from the position of chairman on December 18, 2023.

He will, however, continue to serve as a board member, the company, a provider of health and emergency services in the GCC region, said in a statement published on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

In July, the company, which provides remote health and emergency services, appointed Rohil Raghavan as its new CEO.

Response Plus reported net profit of 26.6 million dirhams ($7.24 million) in the first six months of 2023, up 29%, compared to AED 20.6 million a year ago.

