Healthcare provider Response Plus Holding (RPM) has appointed Rohil Raghavan as its new CEO.

The ADX-listed company, which also provides medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE, has appointed the industry veteran, who comes with two decades of experience.

In his previous role as Regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings in Oman for the last five years, Raghavan oversaw three hospitals, two medical centres and multiple on-site clinics for several high-profile clients, while also overseeing a large-scale emergency management operation along with the Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raghavan added that his new role would include building on local partnerships and develop flexibility to cater to each market’s specific needs.

